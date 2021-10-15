Top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning to visit Texas Saturday

Newman High School quarterback Arch Manning (16) smiles on the sideline during a playoff game against Catholic High of New Iberia, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kin to quarterbacking royalty and the nation’s No. 1 football prospect for the 2023 recruiting class will visit the University of Texas this weekend.

Isidore Newman (La.) quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, will be in Austin for an unofficial visit to meet with the Longhorns coach staff and watch the game against No. 12 Oklahoma State.

This is a massive recruiting weekend for Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian with top prospects from around the country expected in Austin for an up-close look at the Texas program and the gameday environment.

Like every college coach, Sarkisian has circled Manning as a can’t-miss prospect that can make an instant impact for whichever team he chooses. Manning has his pick of college programs, but he’s reportedly narrowed his search to Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss and Texas.

Sarkisian attended the junior’s game Thursday night against St. Charles Catholic — a 12-7 defensive showdown that Manning’s team lost.

The Longhorns head coach isn’t allowed to speak specifically about recruits. Here’s what he said when asked this week about the recruiting weekend.

“Being the head coach as well as the play-caller, I have to give that my time, which I do. Clearly, there’s a lot of opportunities to recruit, there’s windows, there’s blocks of time, there’s a benefit to playing at an 11 a.m. kick. We have all afternoon and evening to spend time doing that and we know recruiting is the lifeline of our program. It’s vital to our success moving forward so both are very important things, but the ballgame itself is No. 1,” Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian has previously mentioned the advantages of an early Saturday kickoff, allowing coaches and players to spend more time with recruits after the game.

He will have plenty of time to talk with Manning and others following the 11 a.m. game with Oklahoma State. Now, the Longhorns just have to put a good product on the field against the Pokes.