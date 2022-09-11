AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple reports of the severity of Quinn Ewers’ injury came out Sunday, ranging anywhere from 2-6 weeks that the Texas Longhorns will be without its first-string quarterback.

University officials said an announcement about how long Ewers will be sidelined will come Monday.

Pete Thamel with ESPN first reported that Ewers suffered a sternoclavicular sprain, which is an injury of the joint where the collarbone meets the sternum, and would be out for 4-6 weeks.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) is helped up off the ground after a hit and personal foul by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Texas’ Ewers was injured on the play leaving the game. Ewers did not return to the game. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic said the timetable for Ewers’ return was 2-3 weeks. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters in the press conference Saturday following the 20-19 loss to Alabama he wouldn’t know how long Ewers would be out until MRI results came back.

Ewers left his feet to throw a pass in the first quarter of the game, and right after he let go of it, Alabama’s Dallas Turner tackled him and drove him into the turf. Turner was called for roughing the passer on the play, and after the play was over, Ewers laid on Campbell-Williams Field and the record crowd of 105,213 went silent.

Sternoclavicular injures are “uncommon,” according to the National Institute of Health. The NIH said people with grade one sprains, where all the ligaments remain intact, can take 1 to 2 weeks to recover. If ligaments are damaged or torn, the recovery process becomes longer.

Before the injury, Ewers was off to a great start. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards and looked very comfortable against the vaunted Crimson Tide pass rush.

The backup for Ewers, Hudson Card, also picked up an ankle injury during the game but was able to play through it. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 158 yards, but it’s unclear how bad that injury will affect him going forward. Charles Wright, a former Austin High Maroon, was warming up on the sideline after Card limped off the field, but Card went back in the game.

D’Shawn Jamison, perhaps the best defensive back Texas has and a big contributor on special teams as a kick returner, injured his ankle after trying to make an interception in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Texas plays its third consecutive home game at 7 p.m. Saturday against UTSA.