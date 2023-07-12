AUSTIN (KXAN) — Love comes in many forms and shows in many ways. For the Texas Longhorns, the players hope their love for each other shows up via a bunch of trophies by the end of the team’s last Big 12 Conference season.

During Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, seniors Jordan Whittington and Jaylan Ford both mentioned the chemistry the team has developed over the past few years. They said it’s an integral part of how the team has won games and will win more in the future.

“I think we’re more powered by love than we’ve ever been,” Whittington said. “I think we trust each other more than we ever have and I think we believe in what we’re doing more than we ever have. I think when you mix all those it’s really hard to stop that mixed with the amount of talent we have.”

Ford, who was tabbed as the Big 12’s preseason defensive player of the year following his terrific 2022 season, added that the team respects one another more than they have in the past.

“We all want to play for each other,” he said. “We understand how much everyone has worked. We all want to win just as bad as the next person.”

When the Longhorns take the field for the first time Sept. 2 against Rice, redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers will be the starting quarterback with Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning as the backups. Head coach Steve Sarkisian said he wanted to make the decision early for both Quinn’s and the team’s benefit.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

“The team needs to know who their guy is, who they need to follow,” Sarkisian said. “It was also important for Quinn so he can continue to develop confidence in himself and what he’s capable of being. I also felt like being transparent, open and honest with the other guys in the room so they know what they need to work on.”

While media day events are mostly about what lies ahead for teams, Xavier Worthy shared a funny story about taking a trip with some teammates recently. It eventually ended with everyone back in Ausitn safe and sound, but he lost a pair of sweatpants in the ordeal.

Worthy said he, Jahdae Barron and Jaylon Guilbeau went to Miami for a little vacation and it was “a little adventurous.”

“We missed our flight, so we were stuck in Miami for a little while,” Worthy said, “and I ripped my sweats running for the flight.”

He couldn’t get another pair right away because his luggage was on the plane he was supposed to be on headed to Austin. He said he bought some and they all got a hotel for the day and flew back to Austin the next day.

Then, he went and got new sweats.

The Big 12 Media Days wrap up Thursday.