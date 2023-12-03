AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are in the College Football Playoff semifinals for the first time in program history.

No. 3 Texas will play No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl at 7:45 p.m. CT, Jan. 1, 2024. No. 1 Michigan will play No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. CT, Jan. 1, 2024. The CFP National Championship game will feature the winners of those games on Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“I feel good,” Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I’ve always said if we get in, we can play with anybody in the country. Our versatility stacks up against just about anybody.”

Florida State is the first undefeated champion from a Power 5 Conference that wasn’t selected to make the field. The committee ranked them No. 5 and the Georgia Bulldogs No. 6. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to win the SEC championship. Even though Florida State won the ACC championship and finished the season 13-0, the committee doesn’t think they are one of the four best teams after the season-ending injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis. The Seminoles defeated Lousiville 16-6 behind a stout defense and playing third-string quarterback Brock Glenn, a true freshman who made his first-career start in the game.

CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan said on ESPN the last decision they made was the Alabama/Florida State choice at No. 4.

He said not having Travis “changes their offense entirely,” and that was “a big deal with the committee.”

The Longhorns clobbered Oklahoma State 49-21 to win the Big 12 Conference title as they’ll head to the Southeastern Conference next year. With a 57-7 win over Texas Tech in the Big 12 regular-season finale, the Longhorns won their last two games by a combined score of 106-28.

“Our guys have earned this and we’re playing our best football right now,” Sarkisian said. “There have been a lot of highs here over the last 24 hours, and what a great moment for our players and Longhorn Nation. This is the cherry on top, we get to go compete for a national championship.”

Texas lost to quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies in last year’s Alamo Bowl 27-20. Running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Sarkisian said. “Washington is a very good team and it’s going to be a heck of a challenge.”