AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite beating the Longhorns in last year’s Alamo Bowl, the Washington Huskies aren’t letting any of that creep into their preparation for the higher-stakes rematch in the Sugar Bowl.

Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze, who had five catches for 57 yards in the 27-20 win over Texas, knows this isn’t the 2022 squad they’re about to face.

“We know we’re playing a different team,” he said Saturday. “They’ve all gotten bigger, faster, stronger and more in tune with their defensive scheme. They’re very sound and stick to what they know, and that allows them to play freely.”

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (23) and offensive lineman Jake Majors, bottom, celebrate Barron’s touchdown run in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Odunze has been the top target for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. all season, racking up 1,428 receiving yards to rank No. 3 in FBS with 13 touchdowns. He’s part of the most productive passing offense in FBS and since Penix showed up in Seattle last season, all Odunze has done is make big plays. He said the receivers and Penix have put in all the required work plus some extra, and it shows when the lights are on.

“It’s always easy for me to get hyped and get that energy level, even more than it is on a regular game,” Odunze said, “but also I have the mindset that it’s just another game. I don’t make it bigger than it already is.”

Longhorns senior defensive back Jahdae Barron knows what kind of issues the dynamic Huskies passing attack can present. He played against them in the Alamo Bowl and has seen the tape from this season.

“Their offense, great players with great talent,” Barron said. They love to get their shots in and they want to catch us slipping on formation shifts and things like that, and miscommunication. We just have to be on the same page and locked in together as a brotherhood.”

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer is used to playoff-type situations. Before getting the Huskies job in 2021, he was a head coach at the University of Sioux Falls, an NAIA program in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and won three national championships while winning 67 of 70 games from 2005-09. From there, he worked his way through the assistant ranks in FBS before landing his first head coaching gig at Fresno State in 2020.

“Back then it was four rounds, win or go home,” DeBoer said. “That’s fun to be part of. It pushes you to be your best. That’s what a lot of people say they want, and when it comes down to those moments, that’s when you find out who really wants it and enjoys the competition.”

Barron is one of those guys who wants the competition but also respects what he sees.

“They have a lot of explosive guys, but at the end of the day, we’ve got a lot of explosive guys,” he said. “It’s going to be good on good. We accept the challenge. We can’t wait for the challenge.”