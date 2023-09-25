AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rise and shine for the Red River Rivalry.

Texas and Oklahoma clash for the 119th time Oct. 7 in the storied rivalry series at 11 a.m. CT from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will air on ABC.

Last year, the Longhorns clobbered the Sooners 49-0 and Texas holds the series lead 63-50-5. The series has been playing in conjunction with the State Fair of Texas since 1929 and this year’s game will be the 96th time the game will be played at a neutral site in Dallas.

This is the first kickoff before noon for the Longhorns this season. No. 3 Texas takes on No. 24 Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.