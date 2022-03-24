SPOKANE, Wash. (KXAN) — Here come the Texas Longhorns into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Vic Schaefer has his team playing its best basketball at the right time with a Sweet 16 matchup against No. 6-seed Ohio State Friday at 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN2. The Longhorns are in the Pacific Northwest at the Spokane Regional — joined by No. 1 Stanford, No. 4 Maryland and the No. 6 Buckeyes.

The winners of Friday’s Sweet 16 games will meet Sunday, March 28 with a Final Four berth on the line.

Texas defeated Fairfield and Utah in the NCAA Tournament last weekend. Those two wins were the final UT games at the Frank Erwin Center and the Longhorns closed out building in style.

Ohio State reached the Sweet 16 after pulling off an upset at No. 3 LSU on Monday. The Buckeyes used its top-10 offense for a 79-64 over coach Kim Mulkey’s Tigers. Ohio State defeated Missouri State in the first round.

Texas made a surprise run to the Elite Eight last year in San Antonio in Schaefer’s first season in charge, losing to South Carolina.

How to watch (6) Ohio State vs. (2) Texas

When: Friday at 6 p.m. CDT

Where: Spokane Arena (Spokane, Wash.)

TV: ESPN2