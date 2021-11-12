Texas vs. Gonzaga: What to know about the ‘biggest game in college basketball’

Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) and forward Tre Mitchell (33) celebrate a play during an NCAA college basketball game against Houston Baptist, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns basketball team has arrived in the Pacific Northwest for an early-season matchup with the consensus No. 1 team in the country.

Texas will get its first measuring stick game of the season, facing Gonzaga Saturday at 9:30 p.m. at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

“We’re going to win that game Saturday night no matter what the scoreboard says, because we’re going to learn so much about ourselves. It’s going to be win for our program. It’s exactly what we need early season to see where we’re at,” UT head coach Chris Beard said.

Gonzaga is one of the favorites to win the national championship for the second straight year, yet the Longhorns aren’t far behind the Bulldogs in terms of preseason expectations. With a retooled roster of transfers, Beard’s No. 5 Texas Longhorns expect to be alongside Gonzaga competing for the national title.

Texas will be looking for its first win in program history against an AP No. 1 opponent. The Longhorns defeated UCLA when the Bruins were No. 1 in the coaches poll in the 2007-08 season, according to UT Athletics.

“I would argue Saturday night’s game is the biggest game in college basketball; it’s how I feel,” Beard said.

Gonzaga opened the season with a 97-63 win over Dixie State Tuesday. The Longhorns defeated Houston Baptist 92-48 Tuesday night at the Frank Erwin Center. Six Longhorns reached double figures in points and eight players scored at least eight points during UT’s opening win.

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren is a flat-out, elite prospect. Holmgren and North Texas native Drew Timme combined for 25 points and 17 rebounds Tuesday night. Holmgren filled up the box score with 14 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks and six assists.

UT is celebrating this “big” game in college basketball with a watch party near the Longhorns’ football game against Kansas. You can watch the Gonzaga game at the Hook ‘Em hangout with food and drink options just outside of Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas basketball should tip off as the Longhorns football team plays the fourth quarter against the Jayhawks.

How to watch Texas vs. Gonzaga

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. CT

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center (Spokane, Wash.)

TV: ESPN2 | Jon Sciambi (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network