Texas-Baylor game important to NCAA Tournament seed — what to know

Texas players celebrate after a win against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The No. 21 Texas Longhorns dropped a spot in this week’s Associated Press poll despite a 2-0 week with wins against TCU and West Virginia.

At this point in the season, the voters’ rankings don’t mean all that much — especially with the week of games ahead for the Longhorns. Texas will close out the regular season this week against the best teams in the Big 12.

The Longhorns host No. 3 Baylor Monday night in the final men’s basketball game at the Frank Erwin Center. On Saturday, Texas is on the road at No. 6 Kansas in the regular-season finale.

Even one win this week will boost Texas’ NCAA tournament seed, which is the main focus as the calendar turns to March for the sport’s most-important month.

Texas suffered its worst loss of the season in the first meeting against Baylor on Feb. 12. The Longhorns weren’t competitive, losing 80-63 in Waco.

Baylor is eyeing the conference title after a massive win against Kansas over the weekend moved the Bears a half-game behind the Jayhawks. After the win, Baylor was pushed up to the No. 1 seed line, according to the bracket experts. Texas is currently projected as a No. 4 seed in the tournament, according to ESPN expert Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi wrote on Twitter that whichever team loses Monday will drop a seed, meaning Texas would fall to a No. 5 seed and Baylor to a No. 2 seed.

You can watch Texas take on Baylor Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Next week, both teams will head to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament. Currently, Baylor is second in the conference, while the Longhorns are fourth. Selection Sunday is 13 days away.

AP Poll – Feb. 28

1. Gonzaga (46) 24-3 1504 1 2. Arizona 25-3 1360 2 3. Baylor (4) 24-5 1342 10 4. Duke (11) 25-4 1306 7 5. Auburn 25-4 1268 3 6. Kansas 23-5 1224 5 7. Kentucky 23-6 1215 6 8. Purdue 24-5 1129 4 9. Providence 24-3 1021 11 10. Wisconsin 23-5 865 13 11. Villanova 21-7 861 8 12. Texas Tech 22-7 850 9 13. Tennessee 21-7 770 17 14. Houston 24-4 759 14 14. Arkansas 23-6 759 18 16. Southern Cal 25-4 557 16 17. UCLA 21-6 498 12 18. UConn 21-7 480 21 19. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 24-6 449 23 20. Illinois 20-8 383 15 21. Texas 21-8 364 20 22. Murray St. 28-2 333 19 23. Ohio St. 18-8 191 22 24. Iowa 20-8 99 25 25. Alabama 19-10 90 24

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 56, Davidson 20, Colorado St. 19, South Dakota St. 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan St. 6, San Diego St. 5, Marquette 4, Iowa St. 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, N Iowa 1.