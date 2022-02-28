Texas-Baylor game important to NCAA Tournament seed — what to know

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The No. 21 Texas Longhorns dropped a spot in this week’s Associated Press poll despite a 2-0 week with wins against TCU and West Virginia.
At this point in the season, the voters’ rankings don’t mean all that much — especially with the week of games ahead for the Longhorns. Texas will close out the regular season this week against the best teams in the Big 12.
The Longhorns host No. 3 Baylor Monday night in the final men’s basketball game at the Frank Erwin Center. On Saturday, Texas is on the road at No. 6 Kansas in the regular-season finale.
Even one win this week will boost Texas’ NCAA tournament seed, which is the main focus as the calendar turns to March for the sport’s most-important month.
Texas suffered its worst loss of the season in the first meeting against Baylor on Feb. 12. The Longhorns weren’t competitive, losing 80-63 in Waco.
Baylor is eyeing the conference title after a massive win against Kansas over the weekend moved the Bears a half-game behind the Jayhawks. After the win, Baylor was pushed up to the No. 1 seed line, according to the bracket experts. Texas is currently projected as a No. 4 seed in the tournament, according to ESPN expert Joe Lunardi.
Lunardi wrote on Twitter that whichever team loses Monday will drop a seed, meaning Texas would fall to a No. 5 seed and Baylor to a No. 2 seed.
You can watch Texas take on Baylor Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Next week, both teams will head to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament. Currently, Baylor is second in the conference, while the Longhorns are fourth. Selection Sunday is 13 days away.
AP Poll – Feb. 28
|1. Gonzaga (46)
|24-3
|1504
|1
|2. Arizona
|25-3
|1360
|2
|3. Baylor (4)
|24-5
|1342
|10
|4. Duke (11)
|25-4
|1306
|7
|5. Auburn
|25-4
|1268
|3
|6. Kansas
|23-5
|1224
|5
|7. Kentucky
|23-6
|1215
|6
|8. Purdue
|24-5
|1129
|4
|9. Providence
|24-3
|1021
|11
|10. Wisconsin
|23-5
|865
|13
|11. Villanova
|21-7
|861
|8
|12. Texas Tech
|22-7
|850
|9
|13. Tennessee
|21-7
|770
|17
|14. Houston
|24-4
|759
|14
|14. Arkansas
|23-6
|759
|18
|16. Southern Cal
|25-4
|557
|16
|17. UCLA
|21-6
|498
|12
|18. UConn
|21-7
|480
|21
|19. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|24-6
|449
|23
|20. Illinois
|20-8
|383
|15
|21. Texas
|21-8
|364
|20
|22. Murray St.
|28-2
|333
|19
|23. Ohio St.
|18-8
|191
|22
|24. Iowa
|20-8
|99
|25
|25. Alabama
|19-10
|90
|24
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 56, Davidson 20, Colorado St. 19, South Dakota St. 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan St. 6, San Diego St. 5, Marquette 4, Iowa St. 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, N Iowa 1.