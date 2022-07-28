AUSTIN (KXAN) — The favorites to win the 2022 Big 12 Conference volleyball championship are holding their preseason scrimmage August 14 at Gregory Gym.

The Texas Longhorns volleyball team, who lost to Nebraska in the NCAA regional finals last year after a 27-2 season, will hold its Orange and White scrimmage at 3 p.m. Admission is free and there will be an autograph session after the match.

The doors will open at 2 p.m. and fans can park for free in the Speedway Garage on UT’s campus. The program released its schedule earlier this summer. and following three matches on the road, the Longhorns open the home slate in a big way August 31 against national power Minnesota. Texas begins Big 12 play Sept. 21 in Lawrence, Kansas against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Senior outside hitter Logan Eggleston was named the Big 12 Conference preseason player of the year in perhaps the most obvious decision of the year so far. She’s a two-time reigning Big 12 player of the year and four-time All-American and was named the conference player of the week four times last season.

Asjia O’Neal, Zoe Fleck and Madisen Skinner were also named to the Big 12 preseason all-conference team, and the Longhorns were picked to win the conference for the 12th consecutive season by league head coaches. The Longhorns have won the conference championship five years in a row and since 2011, Texas has lost just nine conference matches with a 167-9 record.

In May, UT head coach Jerritt Elliott announced the addition of David Hunt to the coaching staff. He became the associate head coach after spending five years as the men’s volleyball head coach at Pepperdine. He has also held several coaching positions with U.S. national teams at varying age levels. Jordan Larson, Hunt’s wife, is now a volunteer assistant coach. She joined the staff in January but decided to continue her professional playing career.