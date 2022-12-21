AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas senior Logan Eggleston just keeps adding honors to close out her decorated volleyball career.

Eggleston, the AVCA’s national player of the year and most outstanding player of the NCAA volleyball championships, was named a first-team Academic All-American on Wednesday, the College Sports Communicators announced.

She’s the first-ever Texas volleyball player to be named a first-team Academic Al-American and just the third player in Big 12 Conference history to be named both a first-team All-American and first-team Academic All-American.

Eggleston already has a degree in management and a certificate in ethics and leadership in business with a cumulative 3.59 GPA. She is pursuing a graduate degree in sports management.

She helped the Longhorns win their fourth national volleyball championship, the third as part of the NCAA, and she’s the sixth Longhorn ever to play a fall sport and earn both first-team All-American honors.