SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — At this rate, the Texas Longhorns should have their own locker room at the Alamodome.

Bowl officials announced Sunday that the No. 20 Longhorns will again represent the Big 12 Conference in the game against the No. 12 Washington Huskies of the Pac-12. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m., Dec. 29.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was the Huskies’ head coach from 2009-13. He had a 34-29 record in Seattle and led the Huskies to four bowl games in five seasons. He left to take the head coaching job at Southen California prior to the Fight Hunger Bowl in 2013, which the Huskies won 31-16 over Sarkisian’s team from his playing days, Brigham Young.

It’s the fifth time in the past 10 years the Longhorns have been in the Alamo Bowl, and it’s the seventh time since 2010 they’ve played in a bowl game held in the state of Texas.

Since 2012, the Longhorns are 3-1 in the game, most recently in 2020 when they thumped the Colorado Buffaloes 55-23 behind a huge game from then-freshman running back Bijan Robinson. He had 10 carries for 183 yards and a touchdown while Casey Thompson threw four touchdowns on eight completed passes.

The Longhorns beat Utah 38-10 in 2019, lost to Oregon 30-7 in 2013 and beat Oregon State 31-27 in 2012 in the other Alamo Bowl matchups.

Other recent Texas bowl game results

In other bowl games since the Longhorns played for the national title in 2010, Texas beat Georgia 28-21 in the 2019 Sugar Bowl behind Sam Ehlinger’s three rushing touchdowns and 169 passing yards.

In 2014 and 2017, the Longhorns played in the Texas Bowl, held at NRG Stadium in Houston. Texas won the 2017 game 33-16 against Missouri and punter Michael Dickson won the game’s MVP award. In 2014, Arkansas beat the Longhorns 31-7. In 2011, Texas beat Cal 21-10 in the Holiday Bowl.