Texas Tech upsets No. 9 Texas, 74-61

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 23 points, Bre’Amber Scott had 21 and Texas Tech dominated inside to beat No. 9 Texas 74-61 on Wednesday night.

It was Texas’ first loss to the Red Raiders since 2013.

The Longhorns shot a paltry 29 percent from the field and were out scored, 34-12, by Tech at the free throw line.

Tech converted 34 of 44 free throws — Gray was 13 for 17 and Scott nine for 10 — while Texas hit 12 of 19. The Longhorns made eight straight in the third quarter but missed their last four when the deficit was single digits, helping Tech pull away.

That third quarter proved to be the difference, though. Texas Tech outscored Texas, 21-12, in the quarter when UT shot 2-of-18.

Vivian Gray led all scorers with 23 points, while Aliyah Matharu had a team-high 12 points for Texas.

The Red Raiders (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) shot 50 percent from the field, had an 24-16 edge in the paint and continually went to the free throw line, enabling them to overcome a season-high 26 turnovers.

Texas (10-2, 1-1) had its worst shooting game of the season, 29.2 percent.