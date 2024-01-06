AUSTIN (KXAN) — This is why there are no breaks in the Big 12 Conference.

Texas Tech came into Moody Center and topped No. 20 Texas 78-67 for their fifth win in Austin in its last 28 trips led by Pop Isaacs’ 21 points.

The Red Raiders led 37-33 at halftime, and every time the Longhorns started to make a move at the lead, Texas Tech always had an answer. The Red Raiders had three separate spurts of 5-0 scoring runs in the second half to gradually work away from the Longhorns.

“We’ve got to play with better effort on defense,” Longhorns guard Max Abmas said. “The coaches put together a good game plan, we just have to play better defense.”

Texas Tech shot 53% from the field, connecting on 28 of 53 shots including 7 of 15 from 3-point range. Joe Toussaint had 15 points for the Red Raiders, 13 in the first half, and 7-footer Warren Washington was perfect from the field at 5-for-5 to finish with 15 points. Chance McMillian scored 11 points off the bench for Texas Tech, who outscored the Texas bench 20-11.

Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry said his team can only carry a Big 12 loss for one night and not let it turn into more down the road.

“The next game in the Big 12 is another big game,” Terry said. “The guys gave a great effort, we just have to stay the course and keep working.”

Abmas, who surpassed Duke legend JJ Redick in career 3-pointers made during the game, hit a longball to tie the game at 42-42 with 17:26 left, but Texas Tech went on a 7-2 flurry the next four minutes and never relinquished the lead after that.

Isaacs was key down the stretch for the Red Raiders, scoring 13 of his points in the second half and six in the final 2:51. He came into the game amid allegations of sexual assault that surfaced Friday. The accusations came to light via a civil lawsuit filed in Lubbock County on Friday, alleging that Isaacs had inappropriate sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl while the team was playing in the Bahamas earlier this season. Texas Tech released a statement about the situation and said it was investigating and Isaacs was “in good standing,” for now.

The Red Raiders shot 15 of 21 from the foul line and made six free throws in the final 7:00 to help close it out. Texas was 9 of 14 from the foul line.

“It’s the Big 12,” Texas sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter said. “Every game is going to be a dogfight, and when we put ourselves in that hole, it was tough.”

For Texas, Hunter led the way with 20 points on 8 of 16 shooting. Abmas finished with 18, 13 of which came in the second half, on 6 of 12 shooting including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) are back in action Tuesday on the road against Cincinnati. Texas Tech (12-2, 1-0) hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday.