Texas sweeps Wisconsin to advance to national championship

Texas’ Asjia O’Neal (7) scores a point against Wisconsin’s Molly Haggerty (23) and Danielle Hart (18) in the first set during a semifinal in the NCAA women’s volleyball championships Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

OMAHA, Neb. (KXAN) — For the first time since 2016, Texas is back in the national championship match after a 3-0 sweep of top-seeded Wisconsin.

Match point came in dramatic fashion. Logan Eggleston’s kill was originally ruled out of bounds. But after a review, it was determined that it had grazed a Badger’s finger on the block, giving Texas the 25-23 set win to close out the match.

The Longhorns will play Kentucky on Saturday night in the title game. It’ll be the 18th all-time meeting between Texas and UK, with the Longhorns winning 14 of the first 17 matches. The Wildcats beat Washington, 3-1, to advance to the national championship

Eggleston led the way with 17 kills. Skylar Fields, Asija O’Neal and Brionne Butler all added double-digit kills.

Texas came from behind to win the first set, 26-24, thanks to a 10-4 run. The Longhorns dominated the second set, cruising to a 25-19 win. The third set was close throughout before UT closed it out with Eggleston’s kill.

The Longhorns are looking for their first national championship since 2012 when it beat Oregon, 3-0.

