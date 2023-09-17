AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings to No. 3 after a 31-10 win over Wyoming, achieving their highest ranking since the 2009 season when they played for the national title.

Texas received three first-place votes and edged previously No. 3 Florida State by two poll points to swap spots with them. Georgia and Michigan remained Nos. 1 and 2. Southern California rounded out the top five.

Ohio State, Penn State, Washington, Notre Dame and Oregon complete the top 10 with the Alabama Crimson Tide’s streak of top 10 appearances ending at 128 polls as they fell to No. 13. It was the second-longest streak in the history of the AP poll.

The Pac-12 again has eight teams in the rankings, the most of any conference, followed by the Southeastern Conference with six. Tennessee took a huge hit after losing to previously unranked Florida 29-16, tumbling 12 spots to No. 23. The Gators moved into the rankings at No. 25 with the victory.

With Kansas State’s 30-27 loss to Missouri on a 61-yard field goal as time expired, the Wildcats went from No. 15 to out of the rankings. A 36-13 win over Houston wasn’t enough for TCU to get back in the rankings. Oklahoma is at No. 16 and is the only other team from the Big 12 in the rankings.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll, Texas stayed at No. 6. The top eight teams in the coaches poll remained the same from last week.