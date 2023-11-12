AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns remained No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 for the third consecutive week when the latest poll was released Sunday.

The top eight teams in the poll were unchanged from last week — Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Alabama — with Louisville and Oregon State moving into the top 10.

Texas topped TCU 29-26 Saturday in Fort Worth in a game in which the Longhorns led 26-6 going into the fourth quarter.

There are four Big 12 teams in this week’s rankings with Oklahoma bumping up three spots to No. 14 following a 59-20 win over West Virginia. Kansas State re-entered the poll at No. 23 after a 59-25 win over Baylor and Oklahoma State tumbled nine spots to No. 24 following a 45-3 loss to Central Florida. The Cowboys entered the poll last at No. 15 after beating Oklahoma in the Bedlam rivalry game.

Kansas received 83 points for voters but those weren’t enough to get them in the top 25.

Tennessee fell seven spots to No. 21 after a 36-7 loss to No. 11 Missouri and Arizona moved up four spots to No. 19 after squeaking by Colorado 34-31.

Texas remained No. 1 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and a new set of rankings from the College Football Playoff Committee will be released Tuesday.