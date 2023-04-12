The Texas State Bobcats shake hands after beating No. 19 Texas 9-3 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday in Austin.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — History repeated itself Tuesday in Austin.

Steady offense led the Texas State Bobcats to a 9-3 win over the No. 19 Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Like last year, the squads split a two-game series with the visiting team winning. Texas won Monday’s game at Bobcat Ballpark 5-2.

Last season, the Bobcats dropped their home game 9-8 to the Longhorns before going into the Disch and winning 6-4.

Freshman Chase Mora went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a double to lead a 13-hit attack for the Bobcats. Peyton Lewis also had three hits and August Ramirez came off the bench to go 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

When the Longhorns scored, they at least did it in style. Dylan Campbell and Michell Daly hit line-drive solo home runs in the first and second innings while Peyton Powell doubled home a run in the fifth.

Texas State plated three runs in both the fifth and seventh innings. Their trio of runs in the fifth broke a 2-2 tie, buoyed by Ramirez’s pinch-hit double he ripped down the left field line to score a pair. Mora preceded the extra-base hit with an RBI single to get things started.

The Longhorns responded in the bottom half with Powell’s RBI double, but the Bobcats pitching staff stymied them the rest of the way. Texas State relievers Cameron Bush and Triston Dixon combined to pitch the last six innings and allowed one run on five hits. Dixon ate up the last four innings to earn his fifth save of the year, and he was terrific. He allowed two hits and struck out seven of the 15 batters he faced.

Leading 5-3 after five innings, the Bobcats put it away with four runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings. Ben McClain drove in a run with a single in the sixth, and then the Bobcats delivered the knockout punch with three more in the seventh. Ramirez drove in a run with his second double of the game, then Rylan Hernandez smacked an RBI single to plate Ramirez. Texas State’s scoring ended after Cade Manning hit a sacrifice fly to plate Lewis.

“We got out-competed tonight,” Longhorns head coach David Pierce said. “They pitched better than us, had better timely hits than us, and deserved to win the game.”

Texas (23-11, 6-3 Big 12 Conference) gets back to conference play on Friday in Waco to start a 3-game series with Baylor. Texas State (21-13, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference) is back at Bobcat Ballpark to host Marshall for a 3-game Sun Belt series.