Texas State baseball knocks off No. 1 Longhorns in Austin on Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After nearly knocking off college baseball’s No. 1 team Tuesday in San Marcos, the Texas State Bobcats pulled off the upset Wednesday beating the Texas Longhorns 6-4 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Bobcats, ranked No. 17 in the country by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, scored five runs in the third inning behind a three-run home run from right fielder John Wuthrich and two Longhorn defensive miscues.

It was a historic win for the Sun Belt Conference program — the third win over a No. 1-ranked team in its history and it’s just the second time ever the Bobcats did it away from home.

The first time they beat the nation’s top team on the road? April 27, 2005, in Austin, against the Longhorns.

Wuthrich deposited the first pitch from Texas reliever Daniel Blair deep into the visitor’s bullpen, beyond the left-field wall, to tie the game at 3-3 in the third. It was the third consecutive game with a homer for Wuthrich. He finished 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs.

The Bobcats took the lead on a Texas wild pitch that allowed Jose Gonzalez to score, and then a pitch glanced off Silas Ardoin’s glove to let Dalton Shuffield score. After the dust settled in the third, Texas State led 5-3 and they held the lead the rest of the way.

Texas State’s Isaiah Ortega-Jones extended the Bobcats’ lead in the fourth inning with a solo home run, and Texas’ Murphy Stehly hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 6-4, but that’s where the scoring stopped for both clubs.

The Bobcats were able to overcome starting pitcher Peyton Zabel’s short start, recording just one out before he was lifted in favor of Matthew Nicolas. Texas took an early 2-0 lead after Eric Kennedy’s first home run of the season, a two-run line-drive over the right-field wall.

Ivan Melendez then drove in another run in the second inning with a single, scoring Douglas Hodo III, but Kennedy was tagged out between third and home trying to score to end the inning.

Bobcats relief pitcher Otto Wofford was credited with the win, and Blair was hit with the loss.

On Tuesday, the Longhorns held off the Bobcats in a wild 9-8 contest at Bobcat Ballpark. Melendez hit a towering three-run homer in the fourth inning for a 9-6 lead, answering a grand slam hit by Texas State first baseman Daylan Pena the inning before.

Texas (12-2) hits the road on the trip through South Carolina, taking on the Gamecocks in Columbia on March 11-13. Texas State (11-3) hosts Southern for three games over the same dates.