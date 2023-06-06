AUSTIN (KXAN) — In order to get to Omaha, the Texas Longhorns will have to go through the Bay Area.

No. 8 Stanford topped Texas A&M late Monday night 7-1 to clinch its regional tournament at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, California, and now the Cardinal will host another team from the Lone Star State with a trip to the Men’s College World Series on the line.

The first game of the super regional will be at 5 p.m. CT Saturday and it will air on ESPN2. Game 2 is Sunday and the if-necessary Game 3 is set for Monday with times to be announced later.

It’s the 13th super regional the Longhorns have qualified for since the NCAA tournament went to the format in 1999.

It’s the second year in a row the Cardinal had to battle through the regional tournament loser’s bracket. Last season, the Texas State Bobcats gave the Cardinal all they could handle, but Stanford prevailed 4-3 in the winner-take-all game.

Texas went through the Coral Gables regional unscathed at 3-0 with wins over Louisiana and Miami. The Longhorns beat the Hurricanes, the No. 9 overall seed in the tournament, twice at Mark Light Field.

Texas has a 23-8 record in super regional play and a 6-2 record on the road. The Longhorns have a 3-4 record against the Cardinal in postseason play.

Last season, the Longhorns lost the opening game of the Greenville super regional to East Carolina before taking the next two games to advance to the MCWS.