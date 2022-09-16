AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas spent nearly $280,000 during an official visit recruiting weekend for prized football prospect Arch Manning and eight other top high school players, The Athletic’s Sam Khan Jr. reported.

The Athletic obtained detailed elements of the summer official visit from open records requests.

The Athletic documented Texas Athletics spent more than $46,000 for more than 30 hotel rooms at the Four Seasons in downtown Austin and around $36,000 for a dinner at III Forks.

All expenses come out the program’s recruiting budget. Texas Athletics operates under a different budget separate from the university and the state.

During a 48-hour official visit, schools can pay for travel, lodging and meals for the recruit and family members. Recruits can take five official visits.

In addition to Manning, three other recruits from the weekend committed to the Longhorns. Manning is considered the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2023 class by most recruiting services.

The Isidore Newman School (New Orleans) quarterback is the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. He is the grandson of Archie Manning.

Texas holds the No. 2 ranked class in the country with 22 players committed, according to 247 Sports.