OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXAN) — Texas softball head coach Mike White was publically reprimanded by the Big 12 Conference after making an offensive gesture during Friday’s conference tournament game against Oklahoma State.

White was thrown out of the game after arguing a call in the first inning, and while walking back to the dugout, turned around and flipped off umpire Naomi Urdahl regarding a call that replay officials reversed.

White said he “fully accepts responsibility” for his actions during the emotionally-charged exchange.

“As I said after the game, they were unacceptable, regrettable and reflected poorly on the Big 12 Conference, The University of Texas, my softball team and me personally,” White’s statement said. It was issued Saturday and posted on the Texas Athletics website. “In addition to that statement, I also want to publicly apologize to the umpiring crew, that was calling the game, and specifically umpire Naomi Urdahl. My actions were not in accordance with those of a Head Coach who has the responsibility to conduct himself in a professional manner at all times.”

White also issued a statement after the game Friday, saying in part, “out of frustration, I did something while leaving the field of play that I regret, and I hope my apology will be accepted for my uncharacteristic indiscretion.”

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said after Friday’s game, “Coach White’s action was a clear violation of Sportsmanship expectations, and we accept his public apology.”

The play in question coincidentally involved former Longhorns star Miranda Elish, who transferred to Oklahoma State before this season began. Elish hit a bouncing ball up the middle that Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini fielded and threw to catcher Mary Iakopo, putting Oklahoma State’s Chelsea Alexander in a rundown between third and home.

As the rundown ended, Alexander ran into Iakopo heading toward the play. The call on the field was an out as Iakopo tagged Alexander during the collision. However, the play went to a replay review and was reversed, and Alexander was awarded home on Iakopo’s obstruction.

Oklahoma State went on to win the game 6-1 and eliminated the Longhorns from the tournament.

The field for the NCAA softball tournament will be unveiled at 6 p.m. Sunday. Texas finished the season with a 38-17-1 record, and while they’ll no doubt be part of the tournament field, it’s likely they’ll have to hit the road with a No. 2 seed in a regional.