AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 9 Texas is seeking to snap a two game losing streak, when they receive a visit from another top-flight team, Kansas, on Saturday’s regular season finale at the Moody Center.

The Jayhawks are currently ranked third in the nation, and are doing exactly what teams want this time of year, peaking at the right time.

Kansas is on a seven game winning streak, which started back with an 88-80 win in February against the Longhorns.

Texas is trying to get back on track after suffering a couple of losses in a row. They fell to No. 22 TCU in Fort Worth this past Wednesday night 75-73.

Even though the Big 12 regular season title will go to Kansas, the Longhorns can still improve their seeding in the conference tournament and boost their resumé for the NCAA Tournament with a win over the Jayhawks Saturday.

In the NCAA tournament selection committee’s first release of their top 16 seeds Feb. 18, Texas came in as the No. 5 overall seed, just one spot out of contention for a regional top seed.

Despite their recent struggles, interim head coach Rodney Terry still believes his team will make a run.

“You’re playing to put yourself in the best position to win the big prize and I think we have as good of a chance as any team to win the National Championship,” Terry said. “March is about finishing possessions and finishing games and advancing so, there’s a lot to play for and a lot more basketball to be played.”

There’s only one more basketball game to be played for the regular season for Texas, which will tipoff Saturday at 3pm inside the Moody Center.