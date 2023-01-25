AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you ready for some football? It’s Texas, so of course you are.

The Texas Longhorns Orange-White spring football game is scheduled for 1 p.m., April 15 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, and it’ll give fans the first glimpse at the 2023 squad.

The game is part of “Made in Austin Weekend,” set for April 14-16 which includes the game and other events around both DKR and campus at large. The game is presented by the Texas One Fund.

More information on events during the weekend will be announced as the date nears, but the spring game will have somewhat of an actual gameday feel with Bevo Blvd., Smokey’s Midway and Hook ‘Em Hangout all opening at 9 a.m. before the game. A special edition of Longhorn City Limits will also take place with the main act to be determined. All events surrounding the Orange-White game are free to attend.

The Texas softball team, national runners-up last season, hosts Kansas in a weekend series at Red and Charlene McCombs Field and both tennis teams, rowing and women’s soccer squads will also be playing in Austin.