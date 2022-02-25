Texas set for road test against West Virginia

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 20 Texas will head to Morgantown, West Virginia for the second-to-last regular season road game of the 2021-22 season on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns and Mountaineers will do battle at 1 p.m. CT.

Texas is coming off of a 75-66 win over TCU, in which they came back from a 2nd half ten point deficit.

The Longhorns trailed the Horned Frogs 48-38 with 13:20 to go in the game before going on a 17-2 run to grab a five point lead with 7:25 to go.

Backed by proficient offense and a stealth defense, Texas won to improve to 9-6 in the Big 12 and 20-8 overall.

Texas dominated the first meeting against West Virginia, stifling the Mountaineers 74-59 on New Year’s Day in Austin.

Right around the corner is a matchup with Baylor on Monday night, but Texas is not overlooking West Virginia despite the Mountaineers being in last place in the Big 12 standings.

“I don’t believe in trap games, it’s the next game on the schedule,” head coach Chris Beard said. “You’ve got a Hall of Fame coach, one of the best whose ever done it, you’ve got really good players including some all-conference guys, some guys who will play in the NBA on that team.”

Beard anticipates the game Saturday being much more difficult than their first meeting especially because West Virginia needs wins to build their NCAA Tournament resume.

“You know, West Virginia is about three or four wins away from getting into the NCAA Tournament,” Beard added. “We’re going to get their best shot, whenever you play against a Coach Huggins team, you know the records don’t really mean much, it’s one of the toughest places to play in the country.”

Texas will tipoff against West Virginia at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET at the West Virginia Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.