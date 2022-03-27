SPOKANE, Wash. (KXAN) — Texas’ season ended Sunday night in the Elite Eight round for the second straight year.

Stanford stopped a potential Longhorns sweep with a 59-50 win to keep its title defense alive and extend the season into the Final Four next weekend. The Longhorns will continue to build under head coach Vic Schaefer boosted by another appearance in the regional final.

Lexie Hull spurred the Cardinal with 20 points. Joanne Allen-Taylor led Texas with 15.

Aaliyah Moore scored Texas’ last points of the 2021-22 season, cutting the deficit to 53-50 in the closing minutes. The Longhorns went scoreless in the final two minutes, missing its last four shots as Stanford added to its total at the free-throw line.

Texas was able to drag Stanford into a slugfest of a game, playing with the physical defense that got the Longhorns to this stage of the season. Stanford simply made the plays when it needed them most in the final minutes of the game.

The Longhorns held the turnover edge 20-10, but were outrebounded 33-22.

In the first half, Texas forced nine Stanford turnovers, held the Cardinal to 1-of-8 from 3-point range, yet Stanford led 30-27 at halftime behind its 23-14 rebounding advantage.

Texas upset Stanford in November, handing the Cardinal one of its three losses this season. The Longhorns last reached the Final Four in 2003.