Texas’ Schaefer ready for another showdown with South Carolina in NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are looking for their first trip to the Final Four in 18 years when they face off against South Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamodome. Texas first-year head coach Vic Schaefer is looking to take a team to the Final Four for the third time in his last four NCAA Tournaments.

Schaefer will be coaching against a familiar opponent in Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley.

Schaefer’s Mississippi State teams not only battled Staley’s South Carolina in the SEC regular season for eight years, but met in the SEC Tournament Championship game four times, which were all won by South Carolina.

In fact, in Schaefer’s first of two straight trips to the National Championship game, it was South Carolina who cut down the nets in Dallas after their 67-55 win. Overall, Schaefer is 3-10 against South Carolina as a head coach.

“We’ve obviously had some great battles over the years,” said Schaefer. “We have a lot of respect and admiration for them. It’s something that’s kind of been going on for a while. My team is excited about the opportunity as we have been for this entire tournament. It’s the next one up. We’ve gone through two top 10s (UCLA, Maryland) now, so it’s just the next game up for us.”

South Carolina is led by guard Zia Cooke, who averages a team high 15.6 points per game. The match-up to watch will be Texas 6-5 All-American Charli Collier and South Carolina All-American 6-5 sophomore Aliyah Boston. Boston averages 13.9 points, 11.5 rebounds with 75 blocked shots. Collier is averaging 19.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game

The winner of the Texas-South Carolina game will face the winner of Stanford-Louisville in Friday’s national semifinals.

How to watch: Texas vs South Carolina, Tuesday 6 p.m. on ESPN