AUSTIN (KXAN) — The top nine teams went unchanged in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings released Sunday, leaving the Texas Longhorns in the No. 7 spot.

Despite issues the Longhorns had against Kansas State, they still came away with a 33-30 overtime win. The Wildcats were No. 25 in the poll when they played Texas but are now outside of the rankings.

Mississippi moved into the top 10 at No. 10 with its 38-35 win over Texas A&M.

Oklahoma lost its second game of the season 27-24 to Bedlam rival Oklahoma State, and the Sooners tumbled seven spots to No. 17. The Cowboys jumped into the rankings at No. 15 with the win.

Notre Dame dropped 10 spots to No. 22 following a 31-23 loss to Clemson, quarterbacked by former Westlake star Cade Klubnik.

Lousiville and Oregon State moved up four spots to Nos. 11 and 12 while Utah and Tennessee both jumped five spots to Nos. 13 and 14.

The undefeated Liberty Flames of Conference USA moved into the poll at No. 25 while James Madison, ineligible for postseason play due to being in their second transition year to FBS, is No. 21.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll, Texas dropped one spot to No. 7, swapping places with the Oregon Ducks.

A new set of College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.