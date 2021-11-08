Texas receiver Joshua Moore enters transfer portal

Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore (14) pulls in a 27-yard pass for a touchdown against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns starting receiver Joshua Moore is no longer with the team, head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

Sarkisian said the junior wideout will enter the transfer portal with three games remaining in the 2021 regular season. He has two years of college eligibility left.

“The plan for Josh is to go into the portal. That’s his option, that’s what college football provides, and we wish him the best of luck,” Sarkisian said.

Moore caught 24 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns this season. His best game came in the Red River Showdown when he scored two touchdowns against Oklahoma.

Last week, Moore was reportedly involved in a verbal confrontation with the head coach during practice. During his Thursday availability with the media, Sarkisian said the situation came out of hard coaching.

“He’s getting coached and that’s what we do. I think sometimes people get this misconception that because I’m a player’s coach that we don’t coach hard. We have a very demanding staff, we coach hard, we believe in discipline, we believe in doing things the right way, and when things aren’t going that way, we coach our guys,” Sarkisian said.

Moore’s departure puts the Longhorns’ depth chart in a deeper hole.

Freshman Casey Cain was listed behind Moore on the depth chart for the Iowa State game. With Jordan Whittington injured, Texas has only three receivers healthy with significant playing time this season — Xavier Worthy, Marcus Washington and Kelvontay Dixon.