Home field advantage is back — Texas to face hostile environment at Arkansas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There may be no place like home, but the road is where you truly earn your stripes. On Saturday night, Texas will have their work cut out for them.

No. 15 Texas will hit the road to face Arkansas in front of a sellout, hostile pro-Razorbacks crowd at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I just know for me, it’s exciting. For this whole team, it’s exciting because we didn’t get to play in crowds last year,” running back Bijan Robinson said. “Now, we get to play in a full stadium, Arkansas, especially with a rivalry like that.”

It will be the first game Arkansas has sold out since 2017 and Razorback fans would love nothing more than to beat their old and future conference rival.

“I know this rivalry goes way back and now it’s the first time we’ve played them in awhile so it’s going to be pretty cool,” quarterback Hudson Card said. “Pretty special, just to bring it back especially going into the SEC in the next couple of years.”

“They’re going to get loud, it’s going to get dirty, it’s going to be physical, but the fact that I get to play in one of the biggest rivalries ever,” linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said. “I’m excited for it and I’m blessed.”

Even though it’ll be business as usual once the ball is kicked off, Steve Sarkisian wants his team to embrace the moment.

“You have to appreciate the arena that you’re in, you don’t want to dwell there, you don’t want to stay there, so you might as well get it out of the way and appreciate the opportunities that we have,” Sarkisian explained. “This is a great opportunity for our guys to go on the road in this type of environment. You kind of have to relish that role.”