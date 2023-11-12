AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, the school announced Sunday.

Brooks, No. 6 in FBS in both rushing and all-purpose yardage this season, suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns’ 29-26 win over TCU on Saturday. Brooks will have surgery to repair the ligament.

“We’re heartbroken for Jonathon,” Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “He was having a fantastic season and leaves a void that needs to be filled. But we know he will continue to be an invaluable leader on our team, helping us prepare as we move forward in our mission this season.”

Brooks injured his knee at the end of a 9-yard run that pushed him over the 100-yard barrier for the sixth time this season. He finished the TCU game with 104 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. For the season, Brooks ran for 1,139 yards with 10 touchdowns and he caught 25 passes for 286 yards and a score.

Brooks emerged as the Longhorns’ featured back as freshman CJ Baxter was battling injuries early in the season. Now the Longhorns will have to rely on Baxter, along with Jaydon Blue, Savion Red and Keilan Robinson to help shoulder the ground game the rest of the season.

“I know he’ll work extremely hard in his recovery, get back to full speed as soon as he can, and we will be there by his side supporting him through all of that,” Sarkisian said.