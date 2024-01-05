AUSTIN (KXAN) — After his tremendous season was cut short by a knee injury, third-year running back Jonathon Brooks will enter the NFL Draft.

Multiple media reports Thursday said Brooks had decided to declare, and then he confirmed on Friday via social media.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

“My 3 years at this university have been an amazing journey, from going 5-7 to making the CFP,” his letter began. “I just want to thank God for the opportunity he has blessed me with. I also want to thank my coaches over the past 3 years, friends and family for molding me into the man I am today.”

He specifically honored Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice, thanking him for “believing in me and giving a young kid from Hallettsville a chance to show the world what he can do.”

CBS Sports has Brooks as the No. 3 running back prospect in this year’s draft.

For his career, Brooks has just 238 carries for 1,479 yards with 16 touchdowns, another reason why NFL teams with early-round picks could grab him since his usage isn’t elevated.

Brooks burst onto the scene this season, rushing for 1,139 yards with 10 touchdowns in 11 games before he tore the ACL in his right knee against TCU on Nov. 11. Brooks, who had to wait patiently behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson last season, was initially the No. 2 running back behind freshman CJ Baxter when the year began. When Baxter’s year got off to a rocky start with injuries, Brooks stepped in and made the most of his opportunity.