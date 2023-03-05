INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KXAN) — Texas running back Bijan Robinson turned in the sixth-fastest time in the 40-yard dash Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Robinson’s official time was 4.46 seconds, placing him .01 seconds ahead of Northwestern’s Evan Hull. Texas A&M’s Devon Achane ran the fastest time among running backs with a 4.32. Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs ran it in 4.36 seconds while East Carolina’s Keaton Mitchell turned in a time of 4.37.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Roschon Johnson finished with a time of 4.58 seconds, 11th out of 15 backs at the combine.

Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Both Longhorns finished the 10-yard split drill in 1.52 seconds, the third-fastest time in the position group, and Robinson had a 37-inch vertical leap for the sixth-highest jump. Robinson’s standing broad jump came in at 10 feet, 4 inches, tied for the fourth-longest jump.

Defensive lineman Moro Ojomo rumbled to 5.04 seconds in the sprint and put up 225 pounds on the bench press 29 times, third-most among defensive tackles and sixth-most overall. Keondre Coburn did 24 repetitions on the bench press.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds, the 11th-fastest in his position group.

Texas’ pro day is set for March 9 where Longhorns who weren’t invited to the combine can go through workouts in front of NFL player personnel members.