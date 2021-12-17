Texas QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) is sacked by Kansas State defensive tackle Eli Huggins (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Casey Thompson has entered the transfer portal after starting 10 games and passing for 24 touchdowns this season.

Thompson is leaving after former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers transferred to Texas. Ewers was one of the top-rated players in the country coming out of high school near Dallas.

Texas also signed quarterback Maalik Murphy of California.

Thompson was the back up to Hudson Card for the first two games before taking over the starting role in a 5-7 season.