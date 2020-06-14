Texas professor provides insight, perspective during social unrest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Daron K. Roberts, the founding director of the Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation at the University of Texas, joined More than the Score recently to provide some insight into the social unrest and cries for justice in this country.

The murder of George Floyd last month by a now-former Minneapolis police officer sparked protests and calls for social justice around the country and even overseas. One of the most outspoken since Memorial Day, the date of Floyd’s death, has been athletes.

Roberts gave perspective on the initial reaction for Texas athletes and how they’re using their social media platforms to call for change and raise awareness.

As has become plenty obvious through recent Name, Image Likeness legislation, athletes have a larger voice than most of their campus counterparts when it comes to social media. Roberts points to messages posted by Josh Thompson and Sam Ehlinger as examples of how athletes can use their platforms for good.

As the director for the CSLI at UT, Roberts teaches athletes from all sports in a class called ‘A Gameplan for Winning at Life.’ According to his bio on the university website, the class is mostly for incoming freshmen student-athletes. He teaches nearly 300 students each academic year.