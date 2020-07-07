Texas-OU game will still be held, AD Chris Del Conte says

Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi (52) waits for the snap during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference football championship against the Oklahoma Sooners, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma defeated Texas 39-27. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Athletic Director for the University of Texas, Chris Del Conte, says he “fully anticipates” the annual “Red River Showdown” between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will still be played at the Cotton Bowl this year.

On Tuesday, State Fair of Texas organizers canceled the 2020 fair over safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Longhorns and Sooners have met in the surroundings of the state fair festivities at the Cotton Bowl 104 times during their 115 game series.

On Tuesday, Del Conte released a statement in response to the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair of Texas, saying in part:

“Though we certainly respect and understand the decision of the folks in Dallas on their cancellation of this year’s State Fair of Texas, we fully anticipate that our annual Red River Showdown with Oklahoma will be played in the Cotton Bowl and are continuing to prepare for that. We know the decision to cancel the fair was an extremely difficult one for everyone involved and that we all are dealing with a very fluid situation during these unprecedented times…”

Del Conte said that as UT is planning its fall season, it will continue monitoring the situation and make the best decisions it can.