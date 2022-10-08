DALLAS (KXAN) — It has been all Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

The return of Quinn Ewers has gone nearly perfect as Texas built a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma at halftime of the 118th Red River Showdown in Dallas.

Ewers has 211 yards on 16 of 22 passing with three touchdowns. Bijan Robinson has 95 rushing yards on 16 carries and Jordan Whittington has 65 receiving yards on four catches. Ewers has thrown touchdown passes to Ja’Tavion Sander, Keilan Robinson and Xavier Worthy so far.

The Longhorns have outgained the Sooners 354-171 and the Sooners’ offense doesn’t have an identity without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel running the show. Davis Beville is 4 for 8 passing with 32 yards and an interception and running back Eric Gray has thrown two passes, one of which was picked off.

As it’s been documented, no lead during the Red River Showdown is safe, but Oklahoma needs to figure things out in a hurry if they want to get back in the game. On the other side, Texas needs to keep its foot on the gas pedal and put the game completely out of reach in the second half.

Live updates

1:57 3Q: Ewers, again, finds Sanders in the end zone. This one is for 18 yards and the Horns are piling on. PAT good. 6 plays, 47 yards, 2:07. Longhorns 42, Sooners 0

5:01 3Q: Robinson goes untouched into the end zone from 11 yards out. PAT good. 7 plays, 76 yards. 3:07. Longhorns 35, Sooners 0.

8:09 3Q: The interception doesn’t hurt the Longhorns and they get it back after the Sooners punt. Texas takes over on its own 24-yard line.

10:08 3Q: Ewers tries to throw it away but it doesn’t go far enough. It’s an easy interception for OU’s CJ Coldon and he returns it to the OU 31-yard line.

12:59 3Q: Texas stops OU on a 4th down. Beville had nowhere to throw it or run it. Terrific defense there. Horns take over on the OU 43-yard line.

15:00 3Q: Oklahoma receives the second-half kick and it goes into the end zone. Sooners start the second half on the Texas 25-yard line.

Halftime: Longhorns 28, Sooners 0. It’s all Texas at the Cotton Bowl right now. The Longhorns are outgaining the Sooners 354-171 and they have two takeaways on interceptions.

0:02 2Q: D’Shawn Jamison picks off Beville’s heave down the middle intended for Jalil Farooq. Texas will have one more play from their own 25-yard line

0:18 2Q: Ewers to Sanders for 24 yards and a touchdown. PAT good. 9 plays, 79 yards, 2:48. Longhorns 28, Sooners 0

3:06 2Q: Texas finally gets a turnover, something Sarkisian has been saying he’s been a little frustrated with the past few games not being able to do. Jahdae Barron picks off the jump pass and the Longhorns take over on their own 21-yard line.

5:42 2Q: Oklahoma’s defense does a nice job in coverage and forces Ewers into three incompletions and a Texas punt. OU takes over on its own 30.

7:31 2Q: Keilan Robinson catches a swing pass and turns it into a 15-yard touchdown with a great block from Whittington on the outside. PAT good. 9 plays, 80 yards, 3:10. Longhorns 21, Sooners 0

9:55 2Q: Robinson makes a tremendous catch for 12 yards to convert a 3rd-and-6. Wow!

10:34 2Q: Whittington with another grab for 22 yards and he’s off to a fantastic start. 4 catches for 65 yards already.

10:50 2Q: OU now 1 for 6 on 3rd down after Beville rifled that pass by his receiver on the screen attempt. They don’t try to convert a 4th down in plus territory and punt it into the end zone. Texas takes over on their own 20

12:40 2Q: Ewers hits Xavier Worthy for a 10-yard touchdown. Ewers put it right on the money to his favorite target. PAT good. 8 plays, 92 yards, 3:03. Longhorns 14, Sooners 0

13:30 2Q: Ewers finds Roschon Johnson for a 38-yard gain down to the Sooners 25-yard line

End 1Q: Longhorns 7, Sooners 0. This one is fun already.

0:43 1Q: Third time’s a charm for the Texas defense. On 4th-and-1, the Longhorns defensive front stuffs the Sooners for a turnover on downs on OU’s third try on 4th down. Texas takes over on its own 8

2:48 1Q: It’s a fake! Sooners fake a field goal out of a timeout and barely convert another 4th down on the drive. Barely, but it still counts. Holy moley.

6:48 1Q: Bijan Robinson powers it in the end zone from 2 yards out. PAT good. 12 plays, 90 yards, 4:31. Longhorns 7, Sooners 0

8:56 1Q: Ewers hits Jordan Whittington for a gain of 22 yards down to the Sooners’ 29-yard line

10:09 1Q: Ewers with a short pass to Ja’Tavion Sanders who turns it into a gain of 16 yards, reduced from 29 yards after a review. Longhorns have it on their own 37-yard line.

11:19 1Q: Sooners get a first down on the drive, but it stalls and both teams have to punt on their first possessions. Longhorns take over on their own 10-yard line.

13:22 1Q: Gabriel is on the sideline to start the game for the Sooners and Davis Beville is taking the snaps. Longhorns went 3-and-out on their first drive.

15:00 1Q: Texas receives the opening kick and it sails through the end zone. Ewers and the Longhorns will start the game on their own 25-yard line.

11 a.m.: Quinn is back. Ewers will start the game against Oklahoma, and Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was warming up with the first team, so perhaps he’s also back after being in concussion protocol all week.