The Red River Rivalry kicks off from the Cotton Bowl at 11 a.m., and with both Texas and Oklahoma sporting 5-0 records in their last year in the Big 12 Conference, this one just means more.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday that tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders will be available to play against the Sooners while defensive back Ryan Watts is out. Both were injured in last week’s 40-14 win over Kansas. Sarkisian said he’ll use his typical rotation of players in the secondary even with Watts not available to play.

Defensive lineman Kristopher Ross and offensive lineman Cole Hutson are both still out for Texas.

Oklahoma will miss defensive back Justin Harrington who’s out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Tight end Kaden Helms is also out and backup quarterback Davis Beville has a knee injury.

This is the 119th meeting between the Longhorns and the Sooners with Texas holding a 63-50-5 advantage in the all-time series.

Live updates

10:42 1Q: Another 4th down conversion on the drive for the Longhorns with Savion Red throwing out of the wildcat formation to Gunnar Helm. The play ended with a fumble but it was reversed as they ruled Helm’s knee down before the ball came out. Gain of 25 for the Horns.

IT’S A FAKE. Jordan Whittington takes it 19 yards on the fake punt to convert on 4th-and-5. Sarkisian going to the bag of tricks early on.

Jake Majors went down with an injury on Texas’ second drive of the game. Connor Robertson is listed at the No. 2 center on the depth chart.

13:11 1Q: TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA: Dillon Gabriel fights through the middle of the Longhorns defense and scores from 9 yards. PAT good. 5 plays, 22 yards, 1:03. Sooners 7, Longhorns 0

14:14 1Q: Ewers throws his 2nd interception of the season as Gentry Williams gets underneath that slant pattern and picks it off. Oklahoma starts on the Texas 22-yard line. The interception is Oklahoma’s 11th of the season, which leads the country along with Liberty.

15:00 1Q: The Longhorns will get the ball to start the game.

Pregame: ESPN College GameDay’s Lee Corso made his headgear pick from inside the Cotton Bowl … and he put on Hook ‘Em’s head with former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield right next to him. Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee also picked the Longhorns, and you can guess who Mayfield picked.