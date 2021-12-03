Texas native Quinn Ewers to transfer from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KXAN) — Former five-star recruit Quinn Ewers is leaving Ohio State, the school confirmed to multiple reporters after Yahoo Sports first broke the story that he was entering the transfer portal.

Last season, Ewers, a Texas native, led Southlake Carroll to the 6A state championship game, but lost to Westlake and fellow five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik.

He’s reportedly looking to play closer to home, with Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech his top targets. He was committed to Texas under Tom Herman for a bit last fall before decommitting and eventually lading with the Buckeyes.

Current Texas receiver Xavier Worthy has already started trying to recruit Ewers to Austin.

Ohhh hey there @QuinnEwers 🙄 — Z A Y 🖤 (@Xavierworthy2) December 4, 2021

Ewers made headlines this summer when he graduated early so he could reclassify from the Class of 2022 to 2021 to enroll early at Ohio State. He was the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class, even after his reclassification.

The decision to skip his senior year was borne out of a desire to take advantage of new name, image and likeness legislation that allowed college athletes to make money off sponsorships. University Interscholastic League, which governs high school athletics in Texas, rules prevent athletes from NIL opportunities.

That choice paid off. According to reports, he made between $1 million and $3 million in NIL deals.

Ewers only played two snaps for Ohio State this year – two handoffs in mop-up duty in a blowout against Michigan State. Because of his late reclassification, he missed most of training camp and wasn’t much of a factor on the depth chart.