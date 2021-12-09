Texas mounts massive comeback beat Washington, advance to Elite Eight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas was down, 2-0, to Washington and in a 15-10 hole in the third set before going on a 40-16 run all the way through the fourth set to tie the match at 2-2.

The Longhorns never trailed in the fifth and final set en route to a 15-9 win to complete the comeback and lock up a 3-2 win.

With the win, Texas advances to the regional finals for the 15th time in the past 16 seasons. Former Big 12 foe Nebraska will be waiting for the Longhorns after the Huskers swept Illinois in the nightcap at Gregory Gym. The Nebraska’s Lexi Sun, a senior outside hitter, started her career at UT before transferring to the Huskers.

Logan Eggleston led all players with 20 kills, and Skylar Fields add 15, including match point.