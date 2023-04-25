DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium 2.5 hours before the kick to the Longhorns’ game against No. 1 Alabama. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are headed to The Big House earlier than planned.

UT announced Tuesday that the game against the Michigan Wolverines scheduled for Sept. 4, 2024, will now be at Michigan Stadium. It was initially set to be in Austin. The return game, set for Sept. 11, 2027, will be at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The schools mutually agreed on the switch, UT said. The games were announced in 2014, giving a 10-year lead time for the first matchup.

The schools have played each other only once before in the 2005 Rose Bowl. Vince Young helped lead the Longhorns to a 38-37 win with 372 total yards and five touchdowns, including 192 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. Dusty Mangum booted a 37-yard goal as time expired to give Texas the win.

Michigan and Texas are the two winningest programs in NCAA history. The Wolverines have 989 wins and Texas has 936.