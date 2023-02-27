AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a road loss to Baylor on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team dropped one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Longhorns are now No. 9 in the country according to the media panel, falling a rung from No. 8 last week. Baylor moved up two notches to No. 7 following the win over Texas.

Kansas remained the highest-ranked Big 12 Conference team in the poll at No. 3 and all top five teams held their positions from last week. Houston remains No. 1, followed by Alabama, the Jayhawks, UCLA and Purdue.

Marquette, led by former Texas head coach Shaka Smart, rose four spots to No. 6, the program’s highest ranking in 45 years. Gonzaga, a team the Longhorns beat early in the season, moved up two spots to No. 10.

Kansas State moved up three places to No. 11 and TCU rose two spots to No. 22 to round out the Big 12 teams in the rankings.

Texas has two Big 12 regular season games remaining, a Wednesday road game against TCU and the home finale against Kansas on Saturday.