AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team added two top-50 players in the early signing period that began Wednesday.

Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry announced the signings of guard Cam Scott and forward Nic Codie to next year’s team.

“We were able to get two quality players that we think have really high ceilings,” Terry said Thursday. “They have a chance to be really good Longhorns for us in the near future.”

Scott is a 6-foot-5 guard from Lexington, S.C., and is the No. 28 overall prospect in the 2024 class and No. 6 at his position according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Scott averaged 19.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while leading Lexington High School to the 5A semifinals last year and was named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

Codie is a 6-foot-8 forward from Carrollton who is the top-rated player in Texas by 247Sports and No. 45 nationally. Codie goes to Newman Smith High School and averaged 16 points and nine rebounds per game while he led the team to a district championship last year.

The Longhorns (1-0) host Delaware State at 8 p.m. Friday.