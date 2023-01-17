AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team enters a huge Big 12 Conference matchup Tuesday as the No. 7 team in the country.

Texas moved up three spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings that were released Monday, and the bump will be tested immediately against No. 12 Iowa State on the road Tuesday.

The Longhorns finished last week 2-0 with a pair of come-from-behind victories against then-No. 17 TCU and Texas Tech. Texas was down by double digits in both games but rallied to beat the Horned Frogs 79-75 and the Red Raiders 72-70.

For his efforts, Longhorns guard Jabari Rice was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week as he helped seal both wins with clutch foul shots to help the Longhorns hang on to leads.

The top four teams in the poll — Houston, Kansas, Purdue and Alabama — remained the same from the previous week. UCLA moved up two spots to No. 5 and Gonzaga, a team Texas beat in November at Moody Center, moved up two spots to No. 6. Following the Longhorns are Xavier, Tennessee and Virginia to round out the top 10.

Arkansas tumbled 10 spots to No. 25 after losing to Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference play and Connecticut dropped nine spots to No. 15 after losing to unranked St. John’s in Big East Conference play.