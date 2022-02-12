Texas loses 5th straight to Baylor — 3 keys to the game

Texas guard Marcus Carr, left, loses his footing as he falls to the court past Baylor guard James Akinjo, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Baylor’s edge over the Texas Longhorns continued Saturday. The defending national champions, down several players, dominated the No. 20 Longhorns 80-63 in Waco.

This is Baylor’s 11h win in its last 12 games against Texas (18-7, 7-5). After an initial burst by the Longhorns, this game belonged to No. 10 Baylor (21-4, 9-3). The Bears led by 13 at halftime, shooting 50% from the field compared to 32.8% for Texas.

Adam Flagler appears to be well on his way to fully recovered from injury, leading Baylor with 20 points. Andrew Jones was the only Longhorns in double figures with 11 points off the bench.

Baylor’s Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua left the game in the first half with an apparent, serious knee injury, according to the ESPN broadcast. The Bears only built on the lead after Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s exit, playing inspired basketball for their teammate.

Texas flat out struggled to make shots throughout the afternoon — even when it had good looks. Baylor was effective with tempo, outscoring the Longhorns in fast-break points.

Longhorns forward Timmy Allen struggled with foul trouble, which made defending Baylor’s big men difficult for Texas. Baylor’s Flo Thamba had a great game with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Christian Bishop fouled out of the game. Brock Cunningham dealt with foul trouble throughout the day and finished with four fouls. Here are some other notes for Texas’ 80-63 loss.

3 keys to the game

First half struggles

Big 12 road games are difficult no matter the opponent, and the Longhorns have been facing hostile environments in its last couple road games. Texas hasn’t shown well in the first half of its previous two road games. The Longhorns trailed Baylor by 13, allowing 44 points to the Bears Saturday. Last week against Texas Tech, the Longhorns trailed by 14, allowing 43 points. Texas is one of the best scoring defenses in the country, but it hasn’t looked like it on the road in recent weeks.

Disappearing guards

Texas’ main trio of guards couldn’t keep up with Baylor. Marcus Carr, Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey made only eight basket, shooting 33% from the field. The Bears went with a four-guard lineup in their starting and made the Longhorns pay. Baylor’s guards made 19 baskets, shooting 51% from field goal range.

Disappointing end to solid stretch

Texas finished its run of five straight ranked opponents with a 3-2 record. Sure, the 80-63 losing result Saturday was disappointing, but, overall, that’s a record that most Texas fans would be pleased with. The Longhorns defeated Tennessee, Iowa State and Kansas at home and lost to Texas Tech and Baylor on the road. Next, Texas travels to play Oklahoma Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Sooners are playing with confidence at home after beating Texas Tech this week.