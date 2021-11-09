Texas Longhorns women set school record for most points in season opener

The Texas women scored an opening game school record 131 points in their win over New Orleans.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns freshman Kyndall Hunter couldn’t miss in Texas’ season opener Tuesday night, hitting seven 3-pointers in only 14 minutes of action against New Orleans.

Hunter finished with 27 points, leading the Longhorns to an emphatic 131-36 win at the Frank Erwin Center. Texas led 77-13 at the half on their way to the most points scored in a UT season opener. . The 131 points and 95-point margin of victory were second only to a 135-37 win over Centenary on Dec. 15, 2000.

Thirteen Longhorns, nearly the entire roster, scored in a complete effort for Texas head coach Vic Schaefer.

Aliyah Matharu scored 18 and Joanne Allen-Taylor finished with 15 points. Texas forced 38 Privateers turnovers while scoring 47 points in the second quarter.

Things are about to get much tougher for the Longhorns as they go on the road to take on number three and reigning national champion Stanford Sunday afternoon in Palo Alto, Calif.