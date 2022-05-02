AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just when it looked like the Longhorns were headed back in the right direction with five straight wins, including the team’s first Big 12 sweep, they got swept by Oklahoma State.

Sunday was the most painful of the three, giving up 10 runs in the 7th inning after leading 7-0 and eventually losing 10-8.

With the loss, the Longhorns (31-16, 9-9) fall to sixth in the Big 12 standings, three full games behind fifth-place West Virginia. Texas will travel to Morgantown this weekend where they have never won a Big 12 series.

Texas also dropped out of D1baseball.com, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball polls while falling to No. 18 by the Baseball Writers and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

After starting the season 11-0 and holding down the country’s No. 1 ranking through the first two weeks, Texas has gone 20-16. The Longhorns are on the outside of most NCAA Tournament Regional host projections, which go to the nation’s top 16 seeds that put in a bid.

“We’re not going to host if we keep getting swept at home, we’ve got to make a change and go on the road and win,” head coach David Pierce said Sunday. “We’ve got to finish strong, then we’ll talk about if there is a possibility of that. It would really be unfortunate for our fan base if we don’t, they’ve been incredible.”

All of this is happening while Texas is putting together one of its best offensive seasons in school history.

The Longhorns rank No. 7 in national batting average (.316) and third in the nation in home runs with 86. Texas has already shattered its single-season, home run record of 81 set back in 2010. Despite owning the second-best team ERA in the Big 12, the Longhorns have struggled to find consistency with their bullpen.

On Sunday, starter Lucas Gordon left the game after striking out a career-high 11 batters through six innings, but he allowed the first two batters in the seventh inning to reach base before being pulled.

Individually, Ivan Melendez is having one of the best offensive seasons in school history. Melendez is second in the nation with 22 home runs, fourth in the nation with 66 RBI and 14th in the nation in batting average at .411. Melendez leads the Big 12 conference in all three of those categories.

Before the trip to West Virginia, Texas will host Houston Baptist Tuesday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Huskies are led by first-year head coach Lance Berkman.