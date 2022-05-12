OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns softball team opened the Big 12 Conference tournament in style Thursday with a 9-1 run-rule win in five innings over Texas Tech at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Texas scored seven runs in the third inning to turn a 1-0 lead to 8-0 behind a three-run home run from freshman outfielder Katie Cimusz. Janae Jefferson extended her career-long streak of consecutive games reaching base to 21 with a pair of hits and Mia Scott also had two hits.

Hailey Dolcini picked up her 19th win of the season in the circle for the Longhorns. She struck out seven and walked just one in four innings. Dolcini allowed one run on three hits, and Sophia Simpson pitched the fifth inning.

Texas advances to the tournament semifinals and will take on No. 7 Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. Friday. The game will be televised on ESPN+.