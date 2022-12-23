AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns added another top recruit to its 2023 signing class late Thursday.

Texas signed wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit from Anaheim, Calif., Moore played for St. John Bosco, one of the most successful high school football programs in the entire country. The Braves won the CIF Open Division championship with a 45-0 win over the San Mateo Serra Padres on Dec. 10, and MaxPreps named them the 2022 high school football national champions after the win. Moore had 4 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in the blowout victory.

With the early signing period for football ending Friday, Moore was one of the biggest recruiting wins that wasn’t locked in on Wednesday when the early period began. According to 247Sports, Oklahoma and Louisville were both aggressively pursuing him and he also made a visit to Georgia.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in a press conference Wednesday, before Moore was officially signed, that he wanted to “bring in a lot of players who are winners.”

“You look at this class, and a lot of them were state champions either this year or last year. They are guys that won a lot of football games and come from great programs,” Sarkisian said. “I think we’ll continue to infuse into out culture this winning mentality, that we’re not just here to make it, but we’re here to win a championship.”

Moore certainly fits that profile playing for St. John Bosco. Moore was also selected to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl and the 2023 Polynesian Bowl.

The latest signing fortifies Texas’ hold on the No. 3 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports. After Friday, the next time programs can add to their signing class is during the regular signing period that begins Feb. 1.