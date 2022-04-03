ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns were staring another Big 12 series loss straight in the face before the seventh inning swung the momentum at Globe Life Field Sunday.

Down 7-1 to rival Oklahoma, Texas used a pair of three-run homers to tie the game in the seventh. Dylan Campbell and Murphy Stehly delivered the blasts as Texas (21-9, 3-3) earned a 12-8 win over Oklahoma with 11 unanswered runs. The Longhorns claimed the series, winning two out of three against the Sooners.

Stehly went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, four total RBI and two runs scored. Campbell was 2-for-5 with a three-run shot.

With the game still knotted 7-7 going to the ninth, the Longhorns batted around and plated five runs on five hits and an error to go up 12-7.

Hodo got the ninth inning barrage started by reaching on a two-base error. Ivan Melendez drove in Hodo for the go-ahead run in the ninth. After a pitching change, Todd hit a two-run single up the middle before Mitchell Daly hit a two-run double to cap off the inning.

The Longhorns are back home at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the next five games, starting on Tuesday against UT-Rio Grande Valley at 6:30 p.m.

Texas hosts TCU next weekend in its third Big 12 series.